Caitlin Clark has become the center of attention lately, even among her own teammates. Recently, the rising star of the Indiana Fever had a press conference interrupted abruptly by one of her colleagues, who intervene to judge her.

Clark has been a catalyst for renewed interest in the WNBA since her arrival. The Fever drafted her as the 1st overall pick this year, adding a player poised to become a future superstar.

The point guard has been in the spotlight since her debut on the court. Numerous players throughout the league have praised her, and now even one of her teammates has spoken out about Clark’s game.

Caitlin Clark suffers abrupt interruption from a teammate in her press conference

The Indiana Fever have recently acquired a player who is poised to become an absolute legend in women’s basketball. Caitlin Clark has undoubtedly been the best player that college basketball has produced in recent years.

Clark has lived up to expectations thus far, delivering outstanding performances for the Fever. Despite the team’s less-than-stellar results, she has consistently excelled individually.

On Wednesday, the Fever secured an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics. Following the game, Clark faced the media, who questioned her about improving her “off-target passes” moving forward. Before she could respond, Aliyah Boston intervened to defend her teammate.

“It’s okay. It’s alright. It’s alright,” Clark’s teammate said to her. “Don’t worry, because you look at Caitlin and you look at the way she passes the ball and so sometimes things are going to happen that way and that’s okay because we’re not going to let her hang her head.

Aliyah Boston (left) with Caitlin Clark (right)

“We’re not going to hang our head off of any missed passes because we’re still continuing to gel together and we know that she’s a great passer, so if she thinks she can get that ball there, she’s going to throw it. And if I miss it, then it’s we’re good. We’re alright. Don’t worry. We’re good.”

What is Caitlin Clark’s contract with the Indiana Fever?

With the 1st overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clar. Due to the league’s rules, the team gave her a 4-year, $338,056 contract, with an anual salary of $84,514.

As a comparison with the NBA, Victor Wembanyama, this year’s 1st overall pick, signed a 4-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, but it is worth $55,174,766 and includes $24,929,640 guaranteed.