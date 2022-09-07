All the details about each of the Gators games for the 2022 NCAA Football season. Check here when and where they will play and how to watch each game.

The Florida Gators are ready for another football season with hopes that this year will be one of those where the team makes it to the postseason, wins a bowl and hopefully the team wins the CFP, but the Gators know the SEC is packed of other title-hungry teams.

The last time the University of Florida football team won a title was in 2020 when they won their division, although that was a 'small title' the team played well and posted an 8-4 winning record that year.

But it has been more than 12 years since the Florida Gators won a national title, they have three titles and the most recent was in 2008 when they played in the Football Championship Subdivision with Urban Meyer as their head coach.

Florida Gators 2022 Football Schedule

The team as a member of the SEC plays in the East Division of said conference, they share the division with Georgia, and Kentucky two Top 25 teams. In 2021 the Gators closed the season with a negative record of 6-7 overall and 2-6 in their division.

Their first conference game is scheduled for September 10 against Kentucky at home. The Gators will play the first three games of the season at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Florida Gators 2022 Football Schedule Date Time (ET) Opponent Stadium TV Channel September 3 7:00 PM Utah Ben Hill Griffin Stadium ESPN September 10 7:00 PM Kentucky Ben Hill Griffin Stadium ESPN September 17 7:30 PM South Florida Ben Hill Griffin Stadium SECN September 24 at Tennessee Neyland Stadium October 1 12:00 PM Eastern Washington Ben Hill Griffin Stadium ESPN+/SECN+ October 8 Missouri Ben Hill Griffin Stadium October 15 LSU Ben Hill Griffin Stadiu October 29 3:30 PM vs. Georgia TIAA Bank Field CBS November 5 at Texas A&M Kyle Field November 12 South Carolina Ben Hill Griffin Stadium November 19 at Vanderbilt Vanderbilt Stadium November 25 7:30 PM at Florida State Doak Campbell Stadium ABC December 3 4:00 PM SEC Championship

How to watch Florida Gators football games in 2022?

The Gators' first game will be on September 3 at 7:00 PM against the Utah Utes in a non-conference game. ESPN will be the official channel to watch the game but the live stream of this and other college football games is through FuboTV (7-day free trial).