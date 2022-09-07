The Florida Gators are ready for another football season with hopes that this year will be one of those where the team makes it to the postseason, wins a bowl and hopefully the team wins the CFP, but the Gators know the SEC is packed of other title-hungry teams.
The last time the University of Florida football team won a title was in 2020 when they won their division, although that was a 'small title' the team played well and posted an 8-4 winning record that year.
But it has been more than 12 years since the Florida Gators won a national title, they have three titles and the most recent was in 2008 when they played in the Football Championship Subdivision with Urban Meyer as their head coach.
Florida Gators 2022 Football Schedule
The team as a member of the SEC plays in the East Division of said conference, they share the division with Georgia, and Kentucky two Top 25 teams. In 2021 the Gators closed the season with a negative record of 6-7 overall and 2-6 in their division.
Their first conference game is scheduled for September 10 against Kentucky at home. The Gators will play the first three games of the season at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Opponent
|Stadium
|TV Channel
|September 3
|7:00 PM
|Utah
|
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|ESPN
|September 10
|7:00 PM
|Kentucky
|
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|ESPN
|September 17
|7:30 PM
|South Florida
|
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|SECN
|September 24
|at Tennessee
|
Neyland Stadium
|October 1
|12:00 PM
|Eastern Washington
|
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|ESPN+/SECN+
|October 8
|Missouri
|
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|October 15
|LSU
|
Ben Hill Griffin Stadiu
|October 29
|3:30 PM
|vs. Georgia
|
TIAA Bank Field
|CBS
|November 5
|at Texas A&M
|
Kyle Field
|November 12
|South Carolina
|
Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
|November 19
|at Vanderbilt
|
Vanderbilt Stadium
|November 25
|7:30 PM
|at Florida State
|
Doak Campbell Stadium
|ABC
|December 3
|4:00 PM
|SEC Championship
How to watch Florida Gators football games in 2022?
The Gators' first game will be on September 3 at 7:00 PM against the Utah Utes in a non-conference game. ESPN will be the official channel to watch the game but the live stream of this and other college football games is through FuboTV (7-day free trial).