Florida State and Clemson will clash off at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in the Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Florida State vs Clemson: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 7 of NCAA College Football 2022

Florida State and Clemson will meet at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first six fixtures, Florida State have emerged victorious four times. Thus, they currently sit in fifth place on the Atlantic Coast (Atlantic) conference table with a win percentage of 0.667.

Meanwhile, Clemson have been in much better form, winning six times in the previous six matches. They are placed in first place in the Atlantic Coast (Atlantic) conference, with a win percentage of 1.000. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Florida State vs Clemson: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 7 game between Florida State and Clemson will be played on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee.

Florida State vs Clemson: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Florida State vs Clemson in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Florida State and Clemson in the Week 7 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.