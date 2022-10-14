New Mexico State and New Mexico will clash off at Aggie Memorial Stadium in the Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

New Mexico State will go face-to-face with New Mexico at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces on Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first six fixtures, New Mexico State have emerged victorious only once. Thus, they currently sit in sixth place on the Independents conference table with a win percentage of 0.167.

Meanwhile, New Mexico have been in slightly better form, winning two times in the previous six matches. They are placed in fourth place in the Mountain West (Mountain) conference, with a win percentage of 0.333. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

New Mexico State vs New Mexico: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 7 game between New Mexico State and New Mexico will be played on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces.

New Mexico State vs New Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch New Mexico State vs New Mexico in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between New Mexico State and New Mexico in the Week 7 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.