Purdue will face Nebraska at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette on Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.
In their first six fixtures, Purdue have emerged victorious four times. Thus, they currently sit in third place in the Big Ten (West) conference table with a win percentage of 0.667.
Meanwhile, Nebraska have been in slightly worse form, winning three times in the previous six matches. They are placed in sixth place in the Big Ten (West) conference, with a win percentage of 0.500. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.
Purdue vs Nebraska: Date
The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 7 game between Purdue and Nebraska will be played on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.
Purdue vs Nebraska: Time by State in the US
ET: 7:30 PM
CT: 6:30 PM
MT: 5:30 PM
PT: 4:30 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch Purdue vs Nebraska in NCAA College Football 2022
The match to be played between Purdue and Nebraska in the Week 7 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.