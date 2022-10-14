Purdue and Nebraska will clash off at Ross-Ade Stadium in the Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Purdue vs Nebraska: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 7 of NCAA College Football 2022

Purdue will face Nebraska at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette on Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first six fixtures, Purdue have emerged victorious four times. Thus, they currently sit in third place in the Big Ten (West) conference table with a win percentage of 0.667.

Meanwhile, Nebraska have been in slightly worse form, winning three times in the previous six matches. They are placed in sixth place in the Big Ten (West) conference, with a win percentage of 0.500. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Purdue vs Nebraska: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 7 game between Purdue and Nebraska will be played on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Purdue vs Nebraska: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Purdue vs Nebraska in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Purdue and Nebraska in the Week 7 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.