Georgia and Kent State meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The home team does not want to have mercy against any team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Georgia Bulldogs as defending champions are playing well after three weeks where they won every game against Oregon, Samford and South Carolina. All the games were relatively easy.

Kent State are going through a rough start to the season with two losses in Week 1 and Week 2 but that losing streak came to an end with a recent win against Long Island 63-10 at home.

Georgia vs Kent State: Date

Georgia vs Kent State: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Georgia vs Kent State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Georgia and Kent State at the Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by SECN+/ESPN+