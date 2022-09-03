Georgia take on Oregon at Sanford Stadium in Athens for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Georgia and Oregon meet in a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The home team is a big favorite, but the visitors know how to win against the big names. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Georgia Bulldogs are the defending champions of the 2021 College Football Playoff title and they are big favorites to win the tournament again. But there is still much to see, they have a good offensive line but other big favorites like Alabama also want to win the title.

The Oregon Ducks were the champions of their division last season with a record of 10-4 overall and 7-2 within the PAC-12 and they were crowned the North Division champions. The highlight of last season for Oregon was an upset victory against Ohio State during Week 1.

Georgia vs Oregon: Date

Georgia and Oregon play for a Week 1 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 3 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. The visitors won against a big favorite early last season, but the home team are the defending champions.

Georgia vs Oregon: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Georgia vs Oregon at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 1

This game for the Week 1 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Georgia and Oregon at the Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, September 3, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US is ABC