Georgia take on Samford at Sanford Stadium in Athens for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Georgia vs Samford: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

Georgia and Samford meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Sanford Stadium in Athens. This game is relatively easy for the home team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Georgia Bulldogs won their first game of the 2022 season exactly as people expected, they crushed the Oregon Ducks 49-3 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff game, they were big favorites to win that game.

Samford knows they don't have a chance to win against the defending champions, but they also won their Week 1 game against No. 8 Kennesaw State 27-17. But Samford's offensive line is weak against a defense like Georgia.

Georgia vs Samford: Date

Georgia and Samford play for a Week 2 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, September 10 at Sanford Stadium in Athens. If the visitors win this game it will be the biggest upset of the week, but that is unlikely to happen, so far the Bulldogs are playing well.

Georgia vs Samford: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Georgia vs Samford at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 2

This game for the Week 2 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Georgia and Samford at the Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, September 10, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is SECN