Mariah Carey’s opening song at the 2026 Winter Olympics: Which hit kicked off the ceremony?

The 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Milan promised spectacle long before the first note sounded. Organizers tapped global pop icon Mariah Carey to set the tone, a choice that instantly sparked conversations.

Her performance blended her legendary hits with the ceremony’s theme. She created a striking fusion of music and spectacle, bringing athletic ambition and cultural pride together in a single unforgettable moment.

The performance resonated across the globe. Broadcast to millions, her presence and voice captured the essence of the opening ceremony, cementing the moment as one of the most memorable in recent Olympic history.

What song did Mariah Carey sing first at the Winter Olympics?

Mariah Carey opened the 2026 Winter Olympics with a performance that immediately set the tone for the entire ceremony. Taking the stage at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, she delivered a powerful rendition of “Nulla è impossibile“, blending her iconic vocals with a breathtaking visual display as the highlight of a full setlist.

Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics (Source: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The choice of song was widely anticipated. Critics and fans alike had speculated for weeks which hit from her storied catalog would kick off the ceremony. By selecting “Nothing is Impossible“, she not only paid homage to Italy but also embraced the celebratory spirit of the Games.

Behind the scenes, the performance involved meticulous planning. Coordinating a live show of this scale required hours of rehearsal with dancers, musicians and technical crews to ensure every note and movement aligned perfectly with the ceremony’s choreography.

Social media buzzed immediately. Clips of her singing the Italian song by Comunità Cenacolo went viral within minutes, trending across multiple platforms worldwide. Fans celebrated her timeless voice while commentators highlighted how her performance captured the essence of the Olympics.