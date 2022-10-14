Hawaii and Nevada will clash off at Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in the Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Hawaii vs Nevada: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 7 of NCAA College Football 2022

Hawaii will come against Nevada at Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu on Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first six fixtures, Hawaii have emerged victorious only once. Thus, they currently sit in last place on the Mountain West (West) conference table with a win percentage of 0.167.

Meanwhile, Nevada have been in a slightly better form, winning twice times in the previous six matches. They are placed in fourth place in the Mountain West (West) conference, with a win percentage of 0.333. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Hawaii vs Nevada: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 7 game between Hawaii and Nevada will be played on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.

Hawaii vs Nevada: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 PM

MT: 10:00 PM

PT: 9:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Hawaii vs Nevada in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Hawaii and Nevada in the Week 7 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.