Hawaii will come against Nevada at Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu on Week 7 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season.
In their first six fixtures, Hawaii have emerged victorious only once. Thus, they currently sit in last place on the Mountain West (West) conference table with a win percentage of 0.167.
Meanwhile, Nevada have been in a slightly better form, winning twice times in the previous six matches. They are placed in fourth place in the Mountain West (West) conference, with a win percentage of 0.333. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.
Hawaii vs Nevada: Date
The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 7 game between Hawaii and Nevada will be played on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu.
Hawaii vs Nevada: Time by State in the US
ET: 12:00 PM
CT: 11:00 PM
MT: 10:00 PM
PT: 9:00 PM
TV Channel in the US to watch Hawaii vs Nevada in NCAA College Football 2022
The match to be played between Hawaii and Nevada in the Week 7 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast in the United States. Other options include ESPN.