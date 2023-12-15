How to watch UCLA vs Boise State for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for 2023 LA Bowl

UCLA and Boise State are ready for a great matchup in the 2023 LA Bowl. The game will be played on Saturday, December 16th at 7:30 PM (ET) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

[Watch UCLA vs Boise State online FREE on Fubo]

In 2022, the Bruins had a shot at the Pac-12 championship and the college football playoffs, but consecutive losses against Arizona and USC derailed their hopes. This year, the program took a step back with a 7-5 record before a massive move to the Big Ten in 2024.

Meanwhile, Boise State finished the season with a 7-5 record. Two weeks ago, the Broncos won the Mountain West Conference Championship Game with a dominant performance against UNLV. Now, they’re 5.5-point underdogs.

When will UCLA vs Boise State be played?

UCLA and Boise State will play in the 2023 LA Bowl on Saturday, December 16th at 7:30 PM (ET). The Bruins arrive with three losses in their last four games while the Broncos are on an impressive four-game winning streak.

UCLA vs Boise State: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch UCLA vs Boise State in the US

UCLA and Boise State will clash in the 2023 LA Bowl and the long-awaited game will be available in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options to watch it in the United States are ABC and ESPN+.