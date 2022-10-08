Indiana take on Michigan at Indiana University Memorial Stadium in Bloomington for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Indiana and Michigan meet in a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Indiana University Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The home team wants to put an end to their current losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Hoosiers have lost two weeks, one of those losses was against Cincinnati on the road 24-45 and the most recent during Week 4 against Nebraska 21-35. This will be the third home game for the Hoosiers, so far the home record is 3-1.

The Wolverines are unstoppable, they have a perfect five wins and currently the Wolverines are No. 4 in the nation, only the Ohio State Buckeyes from their same division rank higher than the Wolverines with the 3rd spot in the AP Poll.

Indiana vs Michigan: Date

Indiana and Michigan play for a Week 6 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 8 at Indiana University Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. The Wolverines know how to win on the road and against conference rivals.

Indiana vs Michigan: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Indiana vs Michigan at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6

This game for the Week 6 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Indiana and Michigan at the Indiana University Memorial Stadium in Bloomington on Saturday, October 8, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX