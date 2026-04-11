Jake Paul says he’d dominate Logan in boxing, but hands advantage to brother in MMA

Jake Paul is still searching for his next opponent. With no clear rivals on the horizon, rumors have swirled regarding a potential bout against his brother, Logan, yet Jake believes a boxing match between them would be heavily lopsided.

Speaking on the CryptoMikli podcast, Jake Paul was questioned about who would win a boxing match between him and his brother, and he didn’t hesitate to make it clear that he thinks he would win without any problem.

“In boxing, I would beat him pretty easily,” Jake said. “I think he would probably agree, but I think he would think it would be closer. He would last like two rounds with me in boxing, maybe three.”

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An MMA bout may have a different outcome

As Jake Paul has yet to find a boxing opponent following his loss to Anthony Joshua, he has been linked to mixed martial arts, with rumors of a bout against Oleksandr Usyk recently gaining significant traction.

However, Jake Paul is also aware of his limitations, and MMA is not currently one of his strengths. The “Problem Child” confessed that if he were ever to face Logan in an octagon, he would likely lose due to his brother’s superior wrestling experience.

“In MMA, I think he would actually have the advantage because he is really good at wrestling, and he can do like the splits, so I’m pretty sure he could kick me in the head. Like, he can kick high,” the influencer added.

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Is Jake Paul’s boxing career over?

Last year, Jake Paul took on his biggest challenge to date by facing Anthony Joshua. The British champion defeated the YouTuber decisively, breaking his jaw in the sixth round to secure a knockout victory.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Following that defeat, rumors circulated about Paul potentially retiring from the ring. Nevertheless, he has stated that the loss taught him to prepare more rigorously for every fight, hinting that his career in the sport is far from over.

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