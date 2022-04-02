Kansas play against Villanova today for a Final Four game of the 2022 March Madness. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Kansas vs Villanova: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 March Madness Final Four in the US today

Kansas and Villanova meet in the 2022 March Madness Final Four. This game will take place at Caesar Superdome in New Orleans today, April 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM (ET). The winner of this game advances to the national championship. Here is all the detailed information about this March Madness game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on Sling with a 7-day free trial.

The Kansas Jayhawks were not only dominant during regionals, they won against Texas Southern, Creighton, Providence and Miami (Fl), but they haven't lost a game since March 1st. Kansas' current winning streak is nine straight games.

The Villanova Wildcats also have the same winning streak as the Kansas Jayhawks, but this time the Villanova are underdogs for this game. They have a good record and won regionals, but the Wildcats are unlikely to reach the national championship.

Kansas vs Villanova: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Time: 6:09 PM (ET)

Location: Caesar Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Live Stream: Sling

Kansas vs Villanova: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:09 PM

CT: 5:09 PM

MT: 4:09 PM

PT: 3:09 PM

Kansas vs Villanova: Storylines

Ochai Agbaji is the top scorer for the Kansas Jayhawks averaging 18.9 points per game, 47.1% FG and 76.4% free throws. Aside from Agbaji, three other players are averaging 10 or more points with Kansas. The team's leading bencher is Mitch Lightfoot with 4.7 points per game this season and Jalen Colemand-Lands is also another top bench player with 3.9 points per game and 75% free throws.

Villanova Wildcats won most regional games by 5+ points, they have a good offensive game averaging 66 points per game in the 2022 March Madness tournament. The regional final against Houston was Villanova's tightest game of the tournament with a 50-44 victory over Houston.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Kansas vs Villanova in the U.S.

This 2022 March Madness game for the Final Four will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: Sling and other options to watch this game in the US are TBS, TNT, TruTV. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, tablet or computer.

Kansas vs Villanova: Predictions And Odds

Kansas Jayhawks are favorites to win this game by -4.5 and 1.91 odds that will pay $191 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams have a winning strategy since March. Villanova Wildcats are underdogs with +4.5 ATS. The totals are offered at 132.5. The best pick for this Final Four game is: Kansas -4.5.



BetMGM Kansas -4.5 / 1.91 Draw 132.5 Villanova +4.5 / 1.91

* Odds via BetMGM.