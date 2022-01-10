Former Alabama star Mac Jones reached out to Bryce Young to share a piece of advice ahead of the National Championship game against Georgia.

Just when everybody thought they weren't true contenders, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crisom Tide did it again. Albeit not as strong as in the past, Saban's team once again rose up to the occasion to prove its doubters wrong.

Now, they'll face their toughest challenge yet. They'll rematch the Georgia Bulldogs after taking them down in the SEC Championship and will look to become the first back-to-back champion in CFP history.

For that, Heisman winner Bryce Young will need to be pretty much flawless against the nation's top-ranked defensive unit. Fortunately for him, Patriots' rookie Mac Jones was on his ear and shared a couple of pointers.

Bryce Young Reveals The Advice Mac Jones Gave Him Ahead Of Clash With Georgia

(Transcript via ClutchPoints)

“I talked to Mac not too long ago, a couple days ago,” Young said. “And him just telling me to keep going to the finish, to lock in, just to make sure that we finish everything off right.

“And to hear from Mac really on a regular basis, just to have that respect from the other guys in the past, for me that means a lot.

“Coming here, I understood the rich quarterback history. Being able to watch Mac last year, I really got to see what it was like being right next to him. So carrying on that legacy and doing what I can to improve it, that means a lot to me and I take a lot of pride in that.”

Jones sure knows what it takes to thrive at that stage after leading the Crimson Tide to the Natty last season. And even though getting past Kirby Smart's tough defense is going to be a bit of an uphill battle even for a player like Young, you never want to bet against Nick Saban.