Is Tom Cruise participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony?

As the 2026 Winter Olympics gear up for their grand opening, buzz has swirled around a potential Hollywood twist. Rumors had pointed to movie star Tom Cruise joining the festivities, linking his blockbuster persona with the global sporting stage.

Italy’s preparation for Feb. 6 has been a spectacle in itself, blending culture, pageantry, and celebrity performers at San Siro Stadium. Amid the glitz, whispers persist that the Mission: Impossible actor might make a surprise appearance.

With official lineups still emerging, anticipation is building around which stars will light up the opening ceremony. From dazzling performances to unexpected cameos, the opening night promises intrigue…

Will Tom Cruise attend the Winter Olympics?

Tom Cruise is not expected to be in Italy during the 2026 Winter Olympics, casting serious doubt on any participation in the Milan‑Cortina opening ceremony, according to Deadline.

Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (Source: Fabrizio Bensch- Pool/Getty Images)

The opening ceremony of the Milano‑Cortina 2026 Winter Games is set for February 6, 2026, at Milan’s San Siro Stadium, with a lineup of performances, dramatic artistic segments and the traditional parade of nations.

International media have highlighted speculation about Hollywood stars — including Cruise — popping up at major Olympic festivities, especially after his surprise cinematic moment during the Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony.

However, Deadline reported that reliable sources have indicated that the actor will not be in Italy during the Games, despite having carried the Olympic flag to the next Games host city, which will be Los Angeles in 2028.

Leading performers such as Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli and other international talents are already part of the confirmed lineup, and global media have been swirling with speculation about surprise guests.

Is Tom Cruise an ambassador for the Olympic Games?

No, Tom Cruise is not an ambassador in the formal sense used by the International Olympic Committee. What is widely reported is that during the 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony, he took part in the symbolic handover segment to Los Angeles.

He carried the Olympic flag and appeared in a filmed sequence connecting Paris 2024 to Los Angeles 2028. The moment at Stade de France resembled a promotional role for the upcoming Games.

In Olympic protocol, “ambassador” status is usually reserved for athletes, former champions or officially appointed figures by the IOC or organizing committees — and there’s no record of the actor being officially named one by those bodies.