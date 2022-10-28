One of the best rivalries in College Football is back when Michigan clash with Michigan State in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Michigan continue their run towards a College Football Playoff berth after an impressive 7-0 record to start the season. The Wolverines seem destined to face Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game and, in order to fight for the national title, they must remain undefeated. Jim Harbaugh's team is a 23-point favorite at home and lead the all-time series 71-38-5.

Michigan State have struggled this season with a 3-4 record. They just ended a four-game losing streak after beating Wisconsin (34-28). Although the Spartans are a huge underdog, they have won the last two meetings against Michigan. This could be Michigan State's last chance to fight for bowl elegibility.

Michigan vs Michigan State: Date

The Michigan State Spartans will visit the Michigan Wolverines in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michigan vs Michigan State: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Michigan vs Michigan State in the US

Michigan will face off with Michigan State in a long-awaited matchup in Week 9 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss it in the United States is ABC.