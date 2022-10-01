Missouri take on Georgia at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Missouri vs Georgia: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

Missouri and Georgia meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The home team knows that this game is almost impossible to win. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Tigers lost another game in Week 4, this time the loss was against Auburn 14-17 (OT), that was their first conference game game and the second loss of the season for them.

The Bulldogs are the defending champions, big favorites and the No. 1 team in the nation. The Bulldogs most recent win came against non-conference rival Kent State 39-22 at home. So far the Bulldogs have a lethal offensive line.

Missouri vs Georgia: Date

Missouri and Georgia play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 1 at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. This is an easy game for the Bulldogs, plus the visitors have problems with their defensive line.

Missouri vs Georgia: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Missouri vs Georgia at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Missouri and Georgia at the Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is SECN