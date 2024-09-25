Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Kirby Smart makes something clear on first Alabama-Georgia without Nick Saban

The Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart made something clear on first matchup with Alabama Crimson Tide since Nick Saban's retirement.

Former college football head coach Nick Saban prepares to tee off during the Pro-am to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
© Christian Petersen/Getty ImagesFormer college football head coach Nick Saban prepares to tee off during the Pro-am to the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

By Federico O'donnell

The SEC schedule will kick off with a blockbuster matchup. The Georgia Bulldogs will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. As the Bulldogs face a familiar foe, they will encounter a new version of the Crimson Tide. Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart, made something clear ahead of his first test against Bama since Nick Saban‘s retirement.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will headline a must-see matchup. The outcome could play a major role in determining the SEC Championship match. Two of the biggest college football programs in recent years will come head-to-head. These sides have accustomed fans to tight matches and multiple championship games.

However, this time around, it will be different as Nick Saban left Alabama. Smart is aware of the impact of his departure and has made something clear ahead of this upcoming bout.

Advertisement

I don’t expect it to be strange,” Smart said, per On3. “He recruited a lot of them, and they’re good players. Anytime you go against a really good team that’s a powerhouse in college football, it’s a challenge. And I really look at it like this is a hell of an opportunity.”

Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs before the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs before the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Advertisement

Smart addresses his team’s lackluster start

The Georgia Bulldogs started off the season ranked on first place in the NCAA Rankings, but have since fallen to the second position. The slight fall-off is nothing to be worried about. However, the Dawgs have shown some struggles that could come back to bite them as the season progresses. In their road game against Bama, those weaknesses could prove deadly against the Crimson Tide’s offensive firepower.

NCAAF News: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe sends a strong warning to Georgia ahead of SEC match

see also

NCAAF News: Alabama’s Jalen Milroe sends a strong warning to Georgia ahead of SEC match

Kirby Smart acknowledged Georgia‘s poor performances, despite their 3-0 start, and stated he was pleased with what he saw.

Advertisement

It hasn’t been perfect, but we have shown resiliency and that’s a trait that I would probably trade outside of perfect. I would trade a lot of traits for resiliency.”

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms major decision on Chiefs' lineup to protect Patrick Mahomes
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid confirms major decision on Chiefs' lineup to protect Patrick Mahomes

NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives surprising response to Tom Brady's nickname for him
NFL

NFL News: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson gives surprising response to Tom Brady's nickname for him

WNBA Playoffs: Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu ties Maya Moore’s franchise record
Sports

WNBA Playoffs: Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu ties Maya Moore’s franchise record

NBA News: Heat's Nikola Jovic opens up about his comeback after injury
NBA

NBA News: Heat's Nikola Jovic opens up about his comeback after injury

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo