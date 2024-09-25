NCAAF News: Kirby Smart makes something clear on first Alabama-Georgia without Nick Saban

The Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart made something clear on first matchup with Alabama Crimson Tide since Nick Saban's retirement.

The SEC schedule will kick off with a blockbuster matchup. The Georgia Bulldogs will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. As the Bulldogs face a familiar foe, they will encounter a new version of the Crimson Tide. Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart, made something clear ahead of his first test against Bama since Nick Saban‘s retirement.

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide will headline a must-see matchup. The outcome could play a major role in determining the SEC Championship match. Two of the biggest college football programs in recent years will come head-to-head. These sides have accustomed fans to tight matches and multiple championship games.

However, this time around, it will be different as Nick Saban left Alabama. Smart is aware of the impact of his departure and has made something clear ahead of this upcoming bout.

“I don’t expect it to be strange,” Smart said, per On3. “He recruited a lot of them, and they’re good players. Anytime you go against a really good team that’s a powerhouse in college football, it’s a challenge. And I really look at it like this is a hell of an opportunity.”

Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide talks with Head Coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs before the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Smart addresses his team’s lackluster start

The Georgia Bulldogs started off the season ranked on first place in the NCAA Rankings, but have since fallen to the second position. The slight fall-off is nothing to be worried about. However, the Dawgs have shown some struggles that could come back to bite them as the season progresses. In their road game against Bama, those weaknesses could prove deadly against the Crimson Tide’s offensive firepower.

Kirby Smart acknowledged Georgia‘s poor performances, despite their 3-0 start, and stated he was pleased with what he saw.

“It hasn’t been perfect, but we have shown resiliency and that’s a trait that I would probably trade outside of perfect. I would trade a lot of traits for resiliency.”