The New York Rangers tied their Eastern Conference final series against the Florida Panthers (1-1) with an overtime winner by Barclay Goodrow.

It’s a tough series in the Eastern Conference Finals of the NHL playoffs. The New York Rangers were pounded and outplayed by the Florida Panthers in Game 1 and had to fight very hard to win Game 2.

In a tight contest that saw both teams tied 1-1 in regulation, it took an out-of-the-hat shot by Barclay Goodrow to give the Rangers an overtime win and some breathing room ahead of Game 3 in Florida.

The Rangers will have to improve their physical play to keep up with the tough and at times brutal Panthers, but Barclay Goodrow and the Rangers right now are just thrilled to be back in it against the Panthers.

Barclay Goodrow Reacts to Game Winner

“I don’t know. I just try to bring my best game every night,” Goodrow told reporters. “It feels good whenever you can do something to help the team.”

“I guess I don’t really remember exactly how it went in, but I just remember Troch made a great pass to me,” Goodrow said of the goal. “Cools was driving the net, opening up the lane. So it was a great play by those two.”

Igor Shesterkin held things firm in net for the Rangers, saving 26 shots out of 27. He also had help from the goal post, which saved his bacon a few times.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette praised his side after a poor Game 1: “I thought we were sharper with everything that we were doing. It was back and forth; it was tight. I do think we started to take control of the game.”

The Rangers and Panthers next meet for Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference Finals at Amerant Bank Arena on Sunday.