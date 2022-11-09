Brandon Nakashima and Francesco Passaro will face-off at the Allianz Cloud in Milan for the last matchup of the Green Group stage. Find out here how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Brandon Nakashima vs Francesco Passaro: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals in the US

Brandon Nakashima and Francesco Passaro will play against each other at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. This tennis match will feature the last day of the group stage in the 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals. These two players are part of the Green Group of this tournament. Here you can check out how to watch or live stream free the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this match live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

As the only American in the tournament, Brandon Nakashima is expected to be one of the favorites of the tournament. With his current winning streak in the tournament, the Californian 20-year-old is placed among the semifinalists, as well as the favorites to clinch the tournamente in Milan.

On the other side, despite Francesco Passaro's 1-1 record, the Italian young star still has chances to qualify for the semifinals stage. In fact, as the tournament progresses, he has improved his game as this is his first time playing the tournament in his home country, Italy.

Brandon Nakashima vs Francesco Passaro: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 10 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Brandon Nakashima vs Francesco Passaro: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM (Estimated)

CT: 8:00 AM (Estimated)

MT: 7:00 AM (Estimated)

PT: 6:00 AM (Estimated)

Brandon Nakashima vs Francesco Passaro: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Brandon Nakashima and Francesco Passaro will play against each other for the first time ever at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. These two young stars have had one of their best years in their professional career in tennis so far, and could the Grand Slams in the future.

However, this matchup will be a little different from others, Nakashima could finish off as the first place in Green Group, while Passaro needs to win one more game to fight for the second place in order to qualify for the semifinals stage.

How to watch or live stream free Brandon Nakashima vs Francesco Passaro in the US

The 2022 Next Gen ATP Finals group-stage game between Brandon Nakashima and Francesco Passaro is set to be played on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Brandon Nakashima vs Francesco Passaro: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US haven't yet set their predictions for this 2022 Next ATP Finals game. In fact, the markets for this matchup aren't open yet. So, in the next few hours those odds are expected to be revealed.





