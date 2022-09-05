Nicky Kyrgios will play against Karen Khachanov in the 2022 US Open Quarterfinals. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Nick Kyrgios will play against Karen Khachanov for a Quarterfinals matchup of the 2022 US Open. Find out how to watch or live stream the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this game live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Nick Kyrgios outbested the 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the previous round. A nice upset for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships' runners-up. Also, he is at the Round of 16 stage in the Men's Doubles division alongside Thanasis Kokkinakis.

On the other side, Karen Khachanov won over Pablo Carreño-Busta in the previous round. However, none of the previous rivals were a challenge as his next opponent will be. It will be his third time in a Quarterfinals matchup of a Grand Slam tournament.

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Time: 8:15 PM (ET)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Nick Kyrgios will play against Karen Khachanov for the third time overall. However, this rivalry doesn't have a leader.In fact, both players have won once to the other. And these first two games were at a ATP major tournament.

For example, the first time they faced each other was at the 2019 Cincinnati Masters 1000 Round of 32. In that game, Khachanov picked up the win. So, the last time they played each other, Kyrgios won over the Russian at the 2020 Australian Open.

How to watch Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov in the US

The 2022 US Open Quarterfinals game between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov is set to be played on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium of the Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as ESPN in the US.

Nick Kyrgios vs Karen Khachanov: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Men's Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Nick Kyrgios has -500 odds to win this US Open Quarterfinals game, while Karen Khachanov has +360 odds to make a shocker win.

