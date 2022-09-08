Karen Khachanov will face Casper Ruud for the 2022 US Open Semifinals. Find out how to watch or live stream free this Grand Slam game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 US Open in the US

The 26-year-old Karen Khachanov has been outstanding at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. In fact, from the last three Russian players in the tournament, he wasn't the first choice to be a semifinalist in the 2022 US Open.

It wasn't until the Quarterfinals stage that the Nowergian Casper Ruud made his first upset at the 2022 US Open tournament. His matchup against Matteo Berrettini set him up to play his second Grand Slam semifinalist. It was this year that Ruud played his first semifinals at the French Open.

Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud: Match Information

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York

Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 2:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 1:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 12:00 PM (Estimated)

Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Same as the other semifinals game, this matchup will be headline by two first-timers In fact, Casper Ruud will play his secon Grand Slam Semifinals game in this year's tour. Also, he could be the first Norwegian to play the US Open Finals.

Also, this rivalry will have a new episode, as these two players have played just once before this matchup. According to the ATP tour's website, the first time the two played before was for the 2020 Italy Masters 1000, where Ruud got the win over Khachanov.

How to watch Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud in the US

Karen Khachanov vs Casper Ruud: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this Grand Slam matchup. According to BetMGM, Casper Ruud has -200 odds to win this US Open tournament Men's Singles game, while Karen Khachanov has +160 odds to pick up the win.

