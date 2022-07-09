Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios will decide who will be the 2022 Wimbledon champion when they face each other in the final. Here, check out information, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Six-time champion Novak Djokovic and first-time finalist Nick Kyrgios will face each other in the 2022 Wimbledon final to decide the champion of one of tennis’ most prestigious tournaments. In this article you will find information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV.

Djokovic has reached another major final, the 32nd of his career, moving clear of Roger Federer (31). He has also improved his record at Wimbledon (85-10), surpassing Pete Sampras (84-18) after beating Cameron Norrie in the semis. Of course, the Serbian will be trying to win his 21st Grand Slam, to try to get closer to Nadal (22). The last time he reached a GS final was in the 2021 US Open, which was won by current No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has reached his first Grand Slam final after Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal in the semifinals. The Australian's best result in any major tournament was the quarter-finals, and he is the lowest-ranked man (No. 40) to reach the Wimbledon final since World No. 48 Mark Philippoussis in 2003. The 27-year-old is known for his unpredictability, but when he is focused he can surprise anyone, as he surprised Nadal in 2014 and Federer in 2015 Madrid. Can he surprise Djokovic and win his first Grand Slam?

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 10, 2022.

Time: 9:00 AM ET

Location: Center Court, Wimbledon.

Live Stream: fuboTV

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios: Storylines and head-to-head

Well, surprisingly enough, Kyrgios has the upper-hand against Djokovic with two victories in their two previous meetings. Both matches took place in 2017, one in Acapulco (7-6, 7-5) and Indian Wells (6-4, 7-6).

This will be their first encounter in a Grand Slam, with Kyrgios having a win-loss record of 6-3 in finals, 24-39 versus Top 10 and 45-29 in Grand Slams. Meanwhile, Djokovic is 86-36 in finals, including 6-1 in Wimbledon.

How to watch or live stream Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios in the US

The match between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios for the final of Wimbledon 2022 to be played on Sunday, July 10, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV and ESPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this tennis match. Novak Djokovic is the strong favorite with odds of 1.26, while Nick Kyrgios has odds of 4.00, according to BetMGM.

