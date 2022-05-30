Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will meet again, this time for the quarter-finals of the 2022 French Open. Check out everything about this must-watch match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the 2022 French Open quarter-finals in the US

In which one could consider an "anticipated final," world number 1 and two-time champion Novak Djokovic and 13-time champion Rafael Nadal will face each other for a ticket to the semi-finals of the 2022 French Open. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

After not being able to play at the Australian Open, Djokovic has returned to the ATP Tour with full force, claiming his first title of the year in Rome and showing his best game in Paris. The Serbian is coming to this match after destroying Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in three sets (6-1, 6-3, 6-3) and he’s looking to win a second-consecutive Roland Garros, his 21st Grand Slam, and defeat Nadal for a third time in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Nadal is pursuing his 14th Roland Garros and his 22nd Grand Slam. However, while the Spaniard is regarded as the “king of clay”, it’s the first time he is playing in Paris without a previous title on the surface. Either way, he’s coming with confidence after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last round.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM ET

Location: Philippe-Chatrier, Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France.

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines and head-to-head

This will be the 59th encounter between these two players, being the greatest rivalry of the Open Era. Djokovic has the upper-hand with two more victories (30) than Nadal (28). Precisely, their last match between the two took place at the French Open 2021 semifinals, when the Serbian defeated the Spaniard in fourth sets.

How to watch or live stream Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The match between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal for the quarter-finals of the French Open 2022 to be played on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this match. The Serbian Novak Djokovic is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -250, while Rafa Nadal has odds of +190, according to Caesars.

Caesars Novak Djokovic -250 Rafael Nadal +190

*Odds by Caesars