Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic will battle out for the title of the 2022 Italian Open. Check out what you need to know about this tennis match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the final of the 2022 Italian Open in the US

The Italian Open 2022 will have a new crowned champion this Sunday, when Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas face each other for the title in the final. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds for this tennis match. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free trial).

Djokovic, who has been playing less this season due to his unvaccinated status, returned to the tour in Madrid, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. However, he now has the chance to lift his first title of the season and his sixth title in Rome (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2020) after defeating Casper Rudd in the semis.

Meanwhile, Tsitsipas will try to win his third Masters 1000 tournament, after winning Monte Carlo twice (2021, 2022) and his first Italian Open. The Greek defeated Alexander Zverev in the semifinals in three sets (6-4, 3-6, 3-6). It will be his second final against Djokovic on clay, after losing in Madrid 2019.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Time: 7:00 AM

Location: Stadio del tennis de Roma

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Storylines and head-to-head

Djokovic and Tsitsipas have faced each other on eight occasions, with the Serbian having the upper hand (6-2). Djokovic has won their last five encounters, the last one being at the quarterfinals of Roland Garros 2022. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas last win against Djokovic took place in 2019 in Beijing.

How to watch or live stream Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas in the US

The match between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas for the final of the Italian Open 2022 to be played on Sunday, May 15, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their odds yet. However, Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the match as he has a better record than Stefanos Tsitsipas, who hasn’t defeated the Serbian since 2019.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!