The 2022 ATP Finals has entered the last part of this big tournament. In this case, Novak Djokovic will open the semifinals against Taylor Fritz in a contest that should be thrilling. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this game. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).
Djokovic had a very rare year in 2022 for reasons that go beyond tennis. That is why he is no longer the World’s N°1 in the ranking, but he has been outstanding every time he actually played. This ATP Finals was a perfect demonstration given how he performed in the round robin. The Serbian arrive to this game after being the only player that went 3-0 in the previous round.
Fritz appears as a great surprise. Although the Green Group seemed way more open than the Red one, he had great results. He qualified to the semifinals with a 2-1 record thanks to his victories over Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The American showed throughout the year that if he is in a good day, he could beat any tennis player in the world.
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Match Information
Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022
Time: 8:00 AM (ET) (estimated)
Location: Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the US
ET: 8:00 AM
CT: 7:00 AM
MT: 6:00 AM
PT: 5:00 AM
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Storylines and Head-to-Head
Djokovic has been one of the storylines of the year in the tour. His ranking doesn’t tell the complete reality of how he played when he ended up participating in the tournaments. The Serbian arrived with 29 wins out of his last 31 games in a run that included a title in Wimbledon, so he gets in top form.
But he won’t be the favorite only because he had a great season, since he also dominated his opponent in every match they played against each other. The series currently falls in Djokovic’s favor with a 5-0 mark. Fritz will have to improve a lot given four of those five losses were in straight sets. The good thing for him is that their last head-to-head was in 2021.
How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz in the US
Novak Djokovic will clash with Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Finals this Saturday, November 19.
Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Predictions and Odds
The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as an unbalanced game. This semifinal has the former World’s N°1 as a heavy favorite to advance to the final. According to BetMGM, a win by Djokovic is at -455. An upset by the American would be very surprising since a Fritz victory appears at +310.
