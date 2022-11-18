Novak Djokovic will take on Taylor Fritz in the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Finals. Check out how to watch or live stream free this interesting battle in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The 2022 ATP Finals has entered the last part of this big tournament. In this case, Novak Djokovic will open the semifinals against Taylor Fritz in a contest that should be thrilling.

Djokovic had a very rare year in 2022 for reasons that go beyond tennis. That is why he is no longer the World’s N°1 in the ranking, but he has been outstanding every time he actually played. This ATP Finals was a perfect demonstration given how he performed in the round robin. The Serbian arrive to this game after being the only player that went 3-0 in the previous round.

Fritz appears as a great surprise. Although the Green Group seemed way more open than the Red one, he had great results. He qualified to the semifinals with a 2-1 record thanks to his victories over Rafael Nadal and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The American showed throughout the year that if he is in a good day, he could beat any tennis player in the world.

Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 AM (ET) (estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy

