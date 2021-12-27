Oklahoma take on Oregon at Alamodome in San Antonio for the Alamo Bowl in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Oklahoma vs Oregon: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2021 Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma and Oregon meet in the Alamo Bowl for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football Season. This game will take place at Alamodome in San Antonio. A top ranked bowl game with a couple of teams ready to fight for much more next season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football Bowl game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Sooners struggled with starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and his personal issues, but now that he's gone the team can get back to normal and win this bowl game without drama. The team closed the regular season with 10-2 overall, 7-2 in the Big 12 and 14th in the Top 25.

The Ducks lost the conference championship game against Utah at Allegiant Stadium, but after all the season was positive for them with 10-3 overall and 7-13 in the Pac-12 North Division.

Oklahoma vs Oregon: Date

Oklahoma and Oregon play for the 2021 Alamo Bowl on Wednesday, December 29 at Alamodome in San Antonio. The Sooners have an offense scoring nearly forty points per game, but the Ducks defense allow only 25.5 points per game.

Oklahoma vs Oregon: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Oklahoma vs Oregon at the 2021 Alamo Bowl

This game for the 2021 Alamo Bowl, Oklahoma and Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday, December 29, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this bowl game in the US are ESPN, ESPN App

