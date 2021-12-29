Oklahoma against Oregon play in the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Oklahoma vs Oregon: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Alamo Bowl in the US

No. 14 Oklahoma (10-2) and No. 15 Oregon (10-3) play for the Alamo Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Alamodome on December 29, 2021 at 9:15 PM (ET). Two top ranked teams battling over a piece of bone before the big definition in January. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

Oklahoma Sooners closed the regular season with ten wins and just two losses, but the team's only two losses came to Top 25 Ranked teams Baylor and Oklahoma State. The Sooners defense was weak during the final phase of the regular season.

The Oregon Ducks had no mercy for the first four weeks of the regular season, the team won against a top ranked team, Ohio State, in what was one of the earliest upsets of the season. Oregon Ducks lost the 2021 Pac-12 championship title to Utah.

Oklahoma vs Oregon: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Time: 9:15 PM (ET)

Location: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

Oklahoma vs Oregon: Times by State in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

Oklahoma vs Oregon: Storylines

Oklahoma Sooners remain big favorites for the CFP in January, but the team will have to play this bowl and a possible semifinal without Lincoln Riley, as the head coach left the program to join another university. Bob Stoops is the new HC for the Sooners. The highlight of the Sooners during the regular season was a nine-week winning streak that ended in a 14-27 loss to Baylor on the road.

Caleb Williams has been the Sooners' starting quarterback for weeks now as Spencer Rattler had some psychological problems that kept him from working as a starter. Williams this season threw for 116/185 passes completed, 62.7%, 1674 yards, 9.0 yards per attempt, 18 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

The Oregon Ducks began the season with a controversy related to the suspension of two players due to off-field incidents. But despite those suspensions and other players absent due to injuries, the team won the first four weeks of the regular season. But the season would have ended better for the Ducks than winning the Pac-12 title against Utah.

Anthony Brown is the Ducks' starting quarterback with 224/351 passes completed, 2692 yards, 7.7 yards per attempt, 16 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. Travis Dye is the Ducks' top running back with 1,118 yards and 15 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Oklahoma vs Oregon in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Alamo Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

Oklahoma vs Oregon: Predictions And Odds

Oklahoma Sooners are favorites to win this game by -7 points and -250 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good offense scoring almost 39 points per game, but the opposing defense allows only 25.5 points per game. Oregon Ducks are underdogs with +7 ATS and +230 moneyline. The totals is offered at 60.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: Oregon Ducks +7.



FanDuel Oklahoma -7 / -250 Totals 60.5 Oregon +7 / +230

* Odds via FanDuel