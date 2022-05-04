Rafael Nadal will continue his journey at the Mutua Madrid Open 2022 against David Goffin. Here, find out what you need to know about this tennis match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

After spending a few weeks recovering from a rib injury, Rafael Nadal came back to compete on clay at the Madrid Open and defeated Miomir Kecmonovic in two sets 6-1, 7-6(3). The Spaniard has extended his season record to 21-1, only being beaten by Taylor Fritz in the final of Indian Wells.

On the other hand, Goffin, a former Top 7 of the world, is coming from a four-match winning streak after playing in the qualifiers and defeating Botic van de Zandschulp in the last round. He will try to defeat Nadal for a second consecutive time.

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin: Match Information

Date: Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Time: 10:00 AM (estimated)

Location: Manolo Santana court, Madrid.

Live Stream: fuboTV (free-trial)

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin: Storylines and head-to-head

Nadal currently leads their head-to-head with four wins in six matches. Their last encounter took place in the ATP Cup 2020, in which Goffin got his second victory over the Spaniard with a 6-4, 7-6(3) score.

How to watch or live stream Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and David Goffin for the Round of 16 of the Mutua Madrid Open 2022 to be played on Thursday, May 5, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free trial), ATP Tennis TV and Tennis Channel.

Rafael Nadal vs David Goffin: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US haven’t made their predictions for this fixture. However, while it is his first match in over a month, Nadal is the favorite to win the match.

