Roger Federer is the second player with most ATP titles in tennis history. But, when it comes to earnings, the story is different, as he has changed the sport forever. Here, find out how much he has earned, and where he spends it.

Roger Federer may not be the tennis player with most ATP titles, but he changed tennis as its known forever. This is a common agreement between each and every player that has faced him and any tennis fan who has watched him over his 24-year professional career in tennis.

Federer probably is the most famous tennis player of all time, beyond the greatest players such as Pete Sampras, and John McEnroe. Not only because what he has done on the tennis court, but because he was such a classy man outside of it.

Federer became the world-wide face of tennis when he won his eight consecutive Wimbledon Championships' titles. But this is only a piece of what he has done. Here, check out how much money he has earned over the years, and what's doing with it.

Roger Federer's career prize money earnings and other businesses

According to the specialized site Celebrity Net Worth, between June 2016 and June 2017, Federer earned an estimated $71.5 million-dollars, of which $65 million-dollars came from his endorsements deals. In fact, his career earnings are an estimated $130 million-dollars, according to the ATP tour's website.

Also, in 2018 Roger Federer signed a 10-year deal worth $300 million-dollars with the Japanese brand Uniqlo. And, according to the same specialized site, Federer's net worth increased to an estimate $550 million-dollars. This made him part of the $500-million-dollar club alongside sports superstars such as LeBron James, Lionel Messi, Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, Cristiano Ronaldo, Tiger Woods and Michael Schumacher.

At the moment, his only capital venture has been the Laver Cup in sports, and his own charity Roger Federer Foundation, which was established in 2003. In fact, he has been actively commited to the needs of the world. For example, he auctioned off his US Open winner racquet to help the victims of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.