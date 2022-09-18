Roger Federer sits among the most successful tennis players of all time. Here, check out all the titles, including singles and doubles, he has won during his professional tennis career.

When Roger Federer started his tennis career, he quickly got a sense of how does it feel to champion. In fact, as a junior, the Swiss won his first Wimbledon Championships' title in 1998. Since then, the success has been his nickname all throughout his career.

And now, after a 24-year professional career in tennis, Roger Federer is ready to retire. It will be after his participation at the O2 Arena in London, alongside his friend and rival Rafael Nadal, and Team Europe for the 2022 Laver Cup. As a coincidence, Federer will retire in the city where he won the most titles.

As his contribution to the sport it may be unaccountable, Federer will go down as the tennis player who changed the sport forever. But, let's review how successful was Roger Federer's career in professional tennis. Check out the complete list of titles won by the Swiss legend.

How many titles has Roger Federer won?

Roger Federer's history in tennis will be remembered forever as one of the most successful tennis careers. In fact, the Swiss legend clinched 103 Singles ATP titles, and 8 doubles ATP titles. It doesn't include a second place in the 2012 Olympics, and his gold medal as a double in the same event.

However, he still is just behind Jimmy Connors in Singles titles. In fact, the American player won 109 Singles ATP titles, so the difference is just six more titles than him. So, he easily can be the greatest tennis player this generation has seen.

All titles won by Roger Federer by year

Roger Federer is the second player with the most ATP Tour's titles in ATP history with 103 titles won. Among them, there's an eight-consecutive Wimbledon Championships' titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open Tennis Championship's titles, and one French Open title. Check out the full list of titles won by Roger Federer, below.