When Roger Federer started his tennis career, he quickly got a sense of how does it feel to champion. In fact, as a junior, the Swiss won his first Wimbledon Championships' title in 1998. Since then, the success has been his nickname all throughout his career.
And now, after a 24-year professional career in tennis, Roger Federer is ready to retire. It will be after his participation at the O2 Arena in London, alongside his friend and rival Rafael Nadal, and Team Europe for the 2022 Laver Cup. As a coincidence, Federer will retire in the city where he won the most titles.
As his contribution to the sport it may be unaccountable, Federer will go down as the tennis player who changed the sport forever. But, let's review how successful was Roger Federer's career in professional tennis. Check out the complete list of titles won by the Swiss legend.
How many titles has Roger Federer won?
Roger Federer's history in tennis will be remembered forever as one of the most successful tennis careers. In fact, the Swiss legend clinched 103 Singles ATP titles, and 8 doubles ATP titles. It doesn't include a second place in the 2012 Olympics, and his gold medal as a double in the same event.
However, he still is just behind Jimmy Connors in Singles titles. In fact, the American player won 109 Singles ATP titles, so the difference is just six more titles than him. So, he easily can be the greatest tennis player this generation has seen.
All titles won by Roger Federer by year
Roger Federer is the second player with the most ATP Tour's titles in ATP history with 103 titles won. Among them, there's an eight-consecutive Wimbledon Championships' titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open Tennis Championship's titles, and one French Open title. Check out the full list of titles won by Roger Federer, below.
|Year
|Title
|2001
|ATP 250 Milan Open
|2002
|ATP 250 Sydney Open, Hamburg Masters, ATP 500 Vienna Open
|2003
|ATP 250 Marseille Open, ATP 500 Dubai Open, ATP 250 Munchen Open, ATP 500 Halle Open, Wimbledon Championships, ATP 500 Vienna Open, ATP Finals
|2004
|Australian Open, ATP 500 Dubai Open, Indian Wells Masters, Hamburg Masters, ATP 500 Halle Open, Wimbledon Championships, ATP 250 Swiss Open, Canada Masters, US Open, ATP 250 Tailand Open, ATP Finals
|2005
|ATP 250 Doha Open, ATP 500 Rotterdam Open, ATP 500 Dubai Open, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, Hamburg Masters, ATP 500 Halle Open, Wimbledon Championships, Cincinnati Masters, US Open, ATP 250 Tailand Open
|2006
|ATP 250 Doha Open, Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, ATP 500 Halle Open, Wimbledon Championships, Canada Masters, US Open, Japan Open, Madrid Masters, Swiss Indoors, ATP Finals
|2007
|Australian Open, ATP 500 Dubai Open, Wimbledon Championships, Cincinnati Masters, US Open, Swiss Open, ATP Finals
|2008
|ATP 250 Portugal Open, ATP 500 Halle Open, US Open, Swiss Open,
|2009
|Madrid Masters, Roland Garros, Wimbledon Championships, Cincinnati Masters,
|2010
|Australian Open, Cincinnati Masters, ATP 250 Intrum Stockholm Open, Swiss Open, ATP Finals
|2011
|ATP 250 Doha Open, Swiss Open, Paris Masters, ATP Finals
|2012
|ATP 500 Rotterdam Open, ATP 500 Dubai Open, Indian Wells Masters, Madrid Masters Wimbledon Championships, Cincinnati Masters
|2013
|ATP 500 Halle Open
|2014
|ATP 500 Dubai Open, ATP 500 Halle Open, Cincinnati Masters, Shangai Masters, Swiss Open,
|2015
|ATP 250 Brisbane Open, ATP 500 Dubai Open, ATP 250 Istambul Open, ATP 500 Halle Open, Cincinnati Masters, Swiss Open,
|2017
|Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, Miami Open, ATP 500 Halle Open, Wimbledon Championships, Shangai Masters, Swiss Open
|2018
|Australian Open, ATP 500 Rotterdam Open, ATP 250 Stuttgart Open, Swiss Open
|2019
|ATP 500 Dubai Open, Miami Open, ATP 500 Halle Open, Swiss Open