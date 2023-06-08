Novak Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players ever. After he was banned last year to participate in Melbourne, the legendjust dominated the Australian Open 2023. The Serbian player is not done.

Djokovic has won 22 Grand Slams during his career. Now, he shares the men’s singles record with Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer is third with 20 titles and Pete Sampras is fourth with 14. That’s why Roland Garros is crucial.

Novak Djokovic has won ten times the Australian Open, two times Roland Garros, seven times Wimbledon and three times the US Open. The Serbian is 35-years old and and the chances are really high for him to break the record on 2023. Read here to find out what happens if he loses against Carlos Alcaraz.

What happens if Novak Djokovic lose to Carlos Alcaraz today?

If Novak Djokovic loses to Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of Roland Garros 2023, the consequences will be massive at different levels. It’s not only about world ranking, as the Spanish player will remain No.1, but also record books.

First of all, Djokovic would be eliminated from the tournament and his quest to surpass Nadal will be momentarily stopped. Furthermore, another record would be prevented by Alcaraz.

Overall, in the Open Era, Serena Williams leads with 23 Grand Slams won followed by Novak Djokovic (22), Steffi Graf (22), Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20). It’s important to remember that Margaret Court won 24 Grand Slams, but only 11 of them where conquered during the Open Era. If Djokovic wins the title in Paris, he ties Serena. A loss delays it.

Finally, though he hasn’t been public about it, Novak Djokovic also wants the calendar Grand Slam. In 2022, he was just one victory away of winning in the same year the Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. He lost the final in New York with Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz could stop that new try too.