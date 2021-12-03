RTF will come against Germany at the Madrid Arena on Saturday in the 2021 Davis Cup Finals Semi-Finals. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, H2H, predictions, and odds.

RTF vs Germany: Predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the 2021 Davis Cup Finals Semi-Finals in the US

The Russian Tennis Federation and Germany will square off at the Madrid Arena in Madrid in the Semi-Finals of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 7:00 AM (ET). Here, check out this 2021 Davis Cup Finals tennis match preview, information, storylines, H2H, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game in the US. If you are in the United States, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 11th overall meeting. Interestingly, Germany are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory in six of their previous matchups, while Russia have grabbed a triumph in four duels to this day. However, Germany and the Russian Tennis Federation will meet for the first time ever, as Russia are serving a doping ban lasting until December 2022.

Their most recent game was played on February 6, 2021, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the Russian national team in the 2021 ATP Cup Semi-Finals. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet again, this time in the Davis Cup Finals 2021 Semi-Finals.

RTF vs Germany: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021

Time: 7:00 AM (ET)

Location: Madrid Arena, Madrid

RTF vs Germany: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 AM

CT: 6:00 AM

MT: 5:00 AM

PT: 4:00 AM

RTF vs Germany: Storylines

RTF had to beat Sweden (2-0) to get to the Davis Cup Finals 2021 Semi-Finals. They ended the Round Robin up on top of Group A with two points in two games.

Meanwhile, Germany also finished the Round Robin in first place in Group F with two points in two matches. Next, they triumphed over Great Britain (2-1) in the Quarter-Finals stage.

These opponents have a 19-year-long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 20, 2002, and it ended in a 2-1 win for the German players at the 2002 ATP Düsseldorf Open. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who will face Croatia in the Final of the tournament.

How to watch or live stream RTF vs Germany in the US

The 2021 Davis Cup Finals 2021 Semi-Finals match between RTF and Germany, to be played on Saturday, at the Madrid Arena in Madrid, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. You can also watch it on CBS Sports Network.

RTF vs Germany: Predictions and Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of the Russian Tennis Federation. Caliente see them as the firm favorites to move to the final stage and thus, they have given them -900 odds to win. On the other hand, Germany have +550 odds to cause an upset and secure their spot in the Grand Finale against Croatia.

Caliente RTF -900 Germany +550

* Odds via Caliente