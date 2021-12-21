San Diego St against UTSA play in the Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium for the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season in the US. All exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Diego St vs UTSA: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2021 Frisco Bowl in the US

San Diego St (11-2) and UTSA (12-1) play for the Frisco Bowl of the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season. This game will take place at Toyota Stadium on December 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Two team with big numbers in the regular season are ready to show their best strategy. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day Free Trial.

San Diego State Aztecs closed the regular season with eleven wins and just two losses against conference rivals. The team was dominant for the first seven weeks of the season, winning every game in a row.

UTSA Roadrunners also won more than ten games in the regular season for a total of twelve wins and a single loss. The team ended 24th-ranked in the Top 25 AP Poll. The powerful winning streak of the Roadrunners ended up against conference rival North Texas on the road.

San Diego St vs UTSA: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free Trial)

San Diego St vs UTSA: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

San Diego St vs UTSA: Storylines

The San Diego State Aztecs won the first game of the season against New Mexico State 28-10 and after that victory the team crushed six other teams to win seven consecutive games. But the Aztecs' first loss was against MWC rival Fresno State, they defeated the Aztecs at their own home 20-30. The last game of the season was another loss for the Aztecs, this time against Utah State 13-46. The Aztecs' offense is scoring an average of 26.5 points per game.

Lucas Johnson is the starting quarterback for the Aztecs with 114/187 passes completed for 61%, 1091 passing yards and 5.8 yards per attempt, 9 touchdowns with 4 interceptions.

UTSA Roadrunners had no mercy during the first twelve games of the season, they won against five teams outside of the conference and in Week 6 the team began to win within the CUSA with a first victory against Western Kentucky on the road 52-46 . That same team, the Hilltoppers, were going to grant the Roadrunners the golden dream at the CUSA Championship game title. The team won again against the Hilltoppers 49-41 in Week 13 to be crowned the conference champions.

Frank Harris is the starting quarterback for the Roadrunners in the 2021-22 NCAA College Football season with 241/363 passes completed, 66.4% passes completed, 2906 yards and 8.0 yards per attempt, 25 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Diego St vs UTSA in the U.S.

This 2021-22 NCAA College Football season Frisco Bowl game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV (Free Trial) and other options available in the US are ESPN, ESPN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone, table or computer.

San Diego St vs UTSA: Predictions And Odds

San Diego State Aztecs are favorites to win the bowl with -2.5 points to cover and -135 moneyline at FanDuel, they have an offense scoring 26.5 points per game but rivals exceed that number by more than 10 points. UTSA Roadrunners are +2.5 ATS and +125 moneyline underdogs. The totals is offered at 49 points. The best pick for this College Football Bowl game is: UTSA Roadrunners +2.5.



FanDuel San Diego St -2.5 / -135 Totals 49 UTSA +2.5 / +125

* Odds via FanDuel