Netherlands vs Morocco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 World Cup match on June 29, 2026

Netherlands squares off with Morocco at the Estadio Monterrey in the FIFA World Cup round of 32. Two strong rivals face off in a duel that promises to be exciting. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Netherlands vs Morocco Tournament 2026 World Cup Date Monday, June 29, 2026 Time 9:00 PM (ET) / 6:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX, Telemundo Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium

How to watch Netherlands vs Morocco in the USA

Broadcast options across the United States include FOX and Telemundo on standard cable and satellite television services.

Fans can also stream the match live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Hulu + Live TV, and Peacock Premium. Don’t miss this exciting soccer showdown.

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Can I watch Netherlands vs Morocco for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this highly anticipated matchup live on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, both of which offer eligible new users a free five-day trial.

With nationwide availability on both platforms, viewers can follow every key moment of the contest from start to finish.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The Round of 32 delivers one of its marquee matchups as the Netherlands and Morocco battle for a coveted spot in the Round of 16.

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After an impressive group-stage run, the Dutch enter as slight favorites, having finished atop their group with seven points, but they’ll be tested by a Morocco side that also collected seven points and missed first place only on goal difference behind Brazil.

With both teams in strong form and plenty of talent on the field, all signs point to a tightly contested showdown with a quarterfinal hopeful moving one step closer to the title.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco – Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

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Netherlands vs Morocco: Predicted Lineups

Netherlands (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Virgil van Dijk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Micky van de Ven; Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, Tijjani Reijnders; Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Cody Gakpo.

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Díaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

What time is the Netherlands vs Morocco match?

The match kicks off today, June 29, at 9:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 9:00 PM

Central Time: 8:00 PM

Mountain Time: 7:00 PM

Pacific Time: 6:00 PM