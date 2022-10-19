The Troy Trojans will visit South Alabama in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

South Alabama will face off against Troy in what should be a very entertaining matchup in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about date, kick-off time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Although both programs aren't powerhouses in football, the expectation around this game is enormous for both schools. South Alabama has a 5-1 record and is on first place in the Sun Belt's West Division. Their only loss was an epic last-second 32-31 final against UCLA, which now is the No.9 ranked team in the country. For the first time in school's history, South Alabama will be on National TV for three straight weeks. Not so bad for the Jaguars which are 3-point favorites at home.

Meanwhile, Troy are on a four-game winning streak: Marshall, Western Kentucky, Southern Mississippi and Texas State. Remember that Marshall had the biggest upset of the season after beating Notre Dame on Week 2. This is a crucial battle for the Trojans considering they're just one game behind South Alabama in the fight for the division. Troy have won the last four meetings.

South Alabama vs Troy: Date

The South Alabama Jaguars host the Troy Trojans in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Thursday, October 20 at 7:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile.

South Alabama vs Troy: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch South Alabama vs Troy in the US

This Sun Belt matchup between the Troy Trojans and the South Alabama Jaguars in Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPNU.