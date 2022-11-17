Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev will face-off in the 2022 ATP Finals' last game of the group stage. Find out here how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev will play against each other at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. It will be a battle of the Red Group's second place at the 2022 ATP Finals. Here you will find out all the detailed information about this tennis matchup including how to watch or live stream free the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this match live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Stefanos Tsitsipas picked up a huge win over Daniil Medvedev, which gave him the chance to compete for the second place in the Red Group against the other Russian player. Despite the Greek lost the first game, Tsitsipas has gained confidence to keep his mind focused on the goal of the tournament.

On the other side, Andrey Rublev started this tournament with a huge win over his fellow countryman. However, his loss to Novak Djokovic drop him down so quickly, he would have to adjust very fast to play this matchup. Despite this hasn't been a brilliant participation, Rublev still has room for improvement.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 18, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy

Location: Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 2:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 1:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 12:00 PM (Estimated)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev will face each other for third time this year, and the second time in an ATP Finals tournament. In fact, last year, both tennis stars faced each other, and Rublev got the win on that game. However, the next two matchups have been for the Greek player.

Although this matchup is for the group-stage, both Tsitsipas and Rublev are focused on winning because that's the only way either of them will get through the semifinals stage in Italy. Also, in the overall history between these two young players, the Greek has two more wins over the Russian.

How to watch or live stream free Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev in the US

The 2022 ATP Finals group-stage game between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Andrey Rublev is set to be played on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. It will be broadcast on Tennis Channel in the US.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Andrey Rublev: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this 2022 ATP Finals group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Stefanos Tsitsipas has -167 odds to win this tennis matchup, while Andrey Rublev has +115 odds to win this game.




