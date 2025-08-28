Alexei Popyrin’s profile: Age, height, family, girlfriend, earnings and more

Alexei Popyrin has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting players in Australian tennis. His professional breakthrough came in 2021 when he lifted his maiden ATP title in Singapore. Since then, Popyrin has continued to sharpen his skills on both hard and clay courts, steadily climbing the ATP rankings.

The real turning point in Popyrin’s career came in 2023 and 2024, when he added two more titles to his name, including his first Masters 1000 crown in Canada—arguably his biggest achievement so far.

By August 2025, Popyrin reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 19 in the world, becoming Australia’s second-ranked male player. So, here’s everything to know about this tennis player, including his age, height, family and more.

How old is Alexei Popyrin?

Alexei Popyrin was born on 5 August 1999, which makes him 26 years old as of 2025. Over the past decade, he has transitioned from a promising teenager on the junior circuit to a fully established ATP contender.

Alexei Popyrin celebrates during the 2025 US Open (Getty Images)

Alexei Popyrin’s family

Popyrin was born in Sydney to Russian immigrant parents, Alex and Elena. He grew up with three siblings: his brother Anthony, who also played college tennis in the U.S., and sisters Sonia and Anna. The family relocated several times due to his father’s work, living in Dubai and later Spain, which gave Alexei international exposure at a young age. His father also co-founded the innovative Ultimate Tennis Showdown with renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

How tall is Alexei Popyrin?

Standing at 6’5” (196 cm), Popyrin is one of the taller players on the ATP Tour. His height gives him a significant advantage on serve, where he consistently generates power and angles that trouble opponents.

Who is Alexei Popyrin’s coach?

As of 2025, Popyrin is working with Neville Godwin and Wayne Ferreira, a coaching duo that has helped shape his recent surge in form. Ferreira, a former world No. 6, joined Godwin to bring a fresh perspective to Popyrin’s game. Their guidance has been instrumental in improving his consistency.

How much money has Alexei Popyrin earned?

By 2025, Popyrin has accumulated $8,177,799 in career prize money. This figure reflects his success across the ATP Tour, including three singles titles and deep runs at major events.

Who is Alexei Popyrin’s girlfriend?

Alexei Popyrin is engaged to Amy Pederick, a physiotherapist who has been a constant source of support throughout his career. The two first met as children in Dubai and began dating in 2018. Their long-term relationship culminated in an engagement in November 2024, marking an important milestone in Popyrin’s personal life alongside his professional success.