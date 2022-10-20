Temple and Tulsa will clash off at Lincoln Financial Field in the Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Temple and Tulsa will meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In six fixtures, Temple have emerged victorious two times. Thus, they currently sit in 10th place on the American Athletic Conference table with a win percentage of 0.33.

Meanwhile, Tulsa have been in the same form, winning only twice times in the previous six matches. They are placed ninth in the American Athletic Conference, with a win percentage of 0.333. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Temple vs Tulsa: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 8 game between Temple and Tulsa will be played on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Temple vs Tulsa: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Temple vs Tulsa in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Temple and Tulsa in the Week 8 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.