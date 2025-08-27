Polina Kudermetova’s profile: Age, height, nationality, coach and more

Polina Kudermetova is quickly becoming one of the most exciting young names in women’s tennis. The Russian player has already broken into the world’s top 60, showing she has the talent and grit to go far on the WTA Tour.

Her rise began in 2023 when she made her Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open and picked up her first main-draw win on tour. By 2024, she was reaching semifinals, making deep runs in WTA events, and steadily climbing the rankings. She also showed she could shine in doubles, reaching a WTA 125 final alongside Alina Korneeva.

The big breakthrough came in 2025 at the Brisbane International. Kudermetova battled her way past top seeds, even scoring her first win over a top-10 player, before falling to world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the final. That run pushed her into the top 100 for the first time, cementing her reputation as a rising star to watch.

How old is Polina Kudermetova?

Polina Kudermetova was born on 4 June 2003, which makes her 22 years old in 2025. She was born in Moscow, Russia.

Kudermetova’s height

Her exact height has not been officially reported in this profile, but reports list her as being around 1.75 meters (5 feet 9 inches) tall.

Polina Kudermetova’s family

Polina comes from a highly athletic family. She is the younger sister of Veronika Kudermetova, a former top-10 WTA player, and the daughter of Eduard Kudermetov, a Russian national ice hockey champion. This sporting background has played a key role in shaping her professional career.

Who is Kudermetova’s coach?

Polina’s main coach is Ravshan Sultanov. However, during certain tournaments, such as the 2024 Korea Open, when Sultanov could not travel due to visa issues, she was temporarily coached by Sergey Demekhine, who is also her sister Veronika’s coach and husband.

How much money has she made so far?

According to the WTA Tour official website, she has earned $601,291 in prize money so far.