Techstars is a company founded in 2006 with the mission of helping entrepreneurs succeed. They have a worldwide initiative that helps them with different accelerator programs, but also connecting startups to create a community that included all kinds of businesses. The network includes around 16,000 investors and 3,000 mentors.

This year will be the fifth edition of the Techstars Sports Accelerator. The program that is set to help companies with huge potential continue growing started on June 5. The 2023 project will be led by Jordan Fliegel, the Managing Director of Techstars Sports Accelerator. There was a total of 13 companies selected to participate in it.

Those companies were Conquer (New York), Crosscourt (Los Angeles), DaVinci Wearables (Boston), Ganance (Chicago), JETSWEAT (New York), MAGPIE (New York), Neatsy (Menlo Park), RootNote (Nashville), Scout (Clifton Park), SIQ (New York), SoBet (Nashville), The Highlights App (Miami), and Wiistream (Cork, Ireland).

What is the highlights app?

“The Highlights App is your go-to app for watching the latest sports highlights. There is too much browsing and confusion for highlights consumption today. The app allows sports fans to easily find and watch new highlights, everything in one place”, as described by Techstars.

The need for consuming sports content is something common everywhere. This app facilitates the access to the best highlights available in the market, so this could be a huge opportunity to add even more to the big offer that the users already have.

The Highlights App will launch later in the year in the United States, but it has an established presence in countries like Chile, Colombia, and Peru. It has access to 130 leagues around the world from different sports, including football, golf, tennis, and motorsports among others.