The USFL players earn much less than an NFL player, the difference is huge, but at least the USFL players get pay to play their favorite sport. Check here how much money they earn per season.

The 2022 United States Football League kicked off on April 16 at 7:30 PM in the first game of the season, the New Jersey Generals losing on the rod to the Birmingham Stallions 24-28. The USFL offers a total of 40 regular season games divided into 10 weeks, a divisional round and a championship game on July 3, 2022.

USFL players are players with a high level of experience but they do not earn the same as an NFL player since the USFL is not as productive a company as the NFL is, but the good thing is that the USFL is offering positions of employment.

The difference between the USFL and the NFL is that the players of the latter have a collective bargaining agreement, while the USFL players do not have any of that. USFL players are still not complaining about low salaries.

How much do USFL players make?

USFL players make $45,000 (active roster), while practice squad players get only $15,000 and another $600 per training week. In addition to salaries, players get bonuses for every game they win.

For every victory, the players of the winning team get $850 bucks per win and if they win the championship the bonus is bigger than $10,000. It is a fairly small sum compared to the incentives and bonuses of the NFL players.

What is the difference between the salary of a USFL player and an NFL player?

A rookie in the NFL gets $705,000 (as of 2022), that's more than 1466% compared to the salary of a USFL player. Not even the USFL coaches earn more than an NFL rookie, but it is likely that in the future, if the USFL manages to position itself at the top, the players in that league will earn more per season.

