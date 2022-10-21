Tulane and Memphis will clash off at Yulman Stadium in the Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Tulane vs Memphis: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 8 of NCAA College Football 2022

Tulane and Memphis will meet at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans on Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In seven fixtures so far, Tulane have emerged victorious six times. Thus, they currently sit in first place on the American Athletic Conference table with a win percentage of 0.857.

Meanwhile, Memphis have been in slightly worse form, winning four times in the previous seven matches. They are placed fifth in the American Athletic Conference, with a win percentage of 0.571. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Tulane vs Memphis: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 8 game between Tulane and Memphis will be played on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

Tulane vs Memphis: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tulane vs Memphis in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Tulane and Memphis in the Week 8 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.