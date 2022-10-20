UAB and WKU will clash off at Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium in the Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

UAB vs WKU: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 8 of NCAA College Football 2022

UAB and WKU will meet at Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green on Week 8 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In six fixtures, UAB have emerged victorious four times. Thus, they currently sit in second place on the Conference USA table with a win percentage of 0.667.

Meanwhile, WKU have been in a similar form, winning four times in the previous seven matches. They are placed in third place in the Conference USA table, with a win percentage of 0.571. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

UAB vs WKU: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 8 game between UAB and WKU will be played on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Houchens Industries L. T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.

UAB vs WKU: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch UAB vs WKU in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between UAB and WKU in the Week 8 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.