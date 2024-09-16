UFC News: Merab Dvalishvili celebrates Bantamweight title win with one of MMA's all-time greats

After winning his UFC 306 title, Dvalishvili was spotted at a party with one of the GOATs of the sport. The legendary fighter was right by the champion's side, chanting his name, “Merab, Merab.”

‘Noche UFC 306’ crowned Merab Dvalishvili as the new Bantamweight champion after a relatively easy victory over Sean O’Malley, making him a new fan favorite. Following his title win, Dvalishvili was recently seen celebrating with Jonathan “Bones” Jones at a club , marking his victory in style.

