UFC News: Merab Dvalishvili celebrates Bantamweight title win with one of MMA's all-time greats

After winning his UFC 306 title, Dvalishvili was spotted at a party with one of the GOATs of the sport. The legendary fighter was right by the champion's side, chanting his name, “Merab, Merab.”

Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia poses with the bantamweight title belt after defeating Sean O’Malley of the United States during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
© Getty ImagesMerab Dvalishvili of Georgia poses with the bantamweight title belt after defeating Sean O’Malley of the United States during UFC 306: Riyadh Season Noche at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

By Richard Tovar

‘Noche UFC 306’ crowned Merab Dvalishvili as the new Bantamweight champion after a relatively easy victory over Sean O’Malley, making him a new fan favorite. Following his title win, Dvalishvili was recently seen celebrating with Jonathan “Bones” Jones at a club, marking his victory in style.

Developing story…

