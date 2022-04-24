The USFL officiating crews are made up of five groups with experienced college football officials from the top NCAA conferences, including female officials for the current season.

The 2022 USFL season continues to give the country something to talk about, so far everything is going well for what is considered the rival of the NFL. The games are being supervised by a group of the best referees (officials) coming from college football.

In total there are five groups that will be officiating the games during the 10 weeks of the 2022 USFL season. Each group will be rotated week after week and the groups are announced according to the disposition of the league.

Most of the officials have experience as referees, umpires or line judges in the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12. Most of the officials are men but the USFL also selected female officials to work during the season.

The list of USFL referees for the 2022 season:

It should be noted that the USFL has some slightly different rules than the NFL but it is basically football, but the differences are obvious in terms of the rules. In the USFL, two forward passes are legal, and defensive pass interference get the same ruling as in college football with a 15-yard penalty.

So far the USFL referees are doing a good job despite the differences regarding the rules, still no incident between the officials and the players with any controversial call has been reported.

