The 2022 USFL season continues to give the country something to talk about, so far everything is going well for what is considered the rival of the NFL. The games are being supervised by a group of the best referees (officials) coming from college football.
In total there are five groups that will be officiating the games during the 10 weeks of the 2022 USFL season. Each group will be rotated week after week and the groups are announced according to the disposition of the league.
Most of the officials have experience as referees, umpires or line judges in the SEC, Big Ten, ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12. Most of the officials are men but the USFL also selected female officials to work during the season.
The list of USFL referees for the 2022 season:
It should be noted that the USFL has some slightly different rules than the NFL but it is basically football, but the differences are obvious in terms of the rules. In the USFL, two forward passes are legal, and defensive pass interference get the same ruling as in college football with a 15-yard penalty.
So far the USFL referees are doing a good job despite the differences regarding the rules, still no incident between the officials and the players with any controversial call has been reported.
|USFL Officials Crew 1
|Referee
|Larry Smith
|(Big Ten)
|Umpire
|Adam Savoie
|(ACC)
|DJ
|Ryan Hagan
|(SEC)
|LJ
|Quentin Givens
|(Big 12)
|FJ
|Daniel Gautreaux
|(SEC)
|SJ
|LaShell Nelson
|(Big Ten)
|BJ
|Joe Johnston
|(Pac-12)
|USFL Officials Crew 2
|Referee
|Duane Heydt
|(ACC)
|Umpire
|Amanda Sauer
|(Big Ten)
|DJ
|Cravonne Barrett
|(Pac-12)
|LJ
|Walter Flowers
|(SEC)
|FJ
|Glen Fucik
|(SEC)
|SJ
|Frank Steratore
|(Big Ten)
|BJ
|Tyree Walton
|(Big 12)
|USFL Officials Crew 3
|Referee
|James Carter
|(SEC)
|Umpire
|Brandon Cruse
|(Big 12)
|DJ
|Robin Delorenzo
|(Big Ten)
|LJ
|Max Causey
|(Pac-12)
|FJ
|Jim Debell
|(C-USA)
|SJ
|Tuta Salaam
|(Big 12)
|BJ
|Tra Boger
|(SEC)
|USFL Officials Crew 4
|Referee
|Bryan Banks
|(Big Ten)
|Umpire
|Francisco Villar
|(Pac-12)
|DJ
|Derek Anderson
|(Big 12)
|LJ
|Tangela Mitchell-Ross
|(SWAC)
|FJ
|Jason Ledet
|(Big 12)
|SJ
|Raymond Daniel
|(Big Ten)
|BJ
|Martin Hankins
|(SEC)
|USFL Officials Crew 5
|Referee
|Alex Moore
|(SEC)
|Umpire
|Mike Morton
|(ACC)
|DJ
|Dale Keller
|(Pac-12)
|LJ Brett Bergman
|(Big Ten)
|FJ
|Lo Van Pham
|(Big 12)
|SJ
|Justin Larrew
|(SEC)
|BJ
|Jacques Hooper
|(ACC)