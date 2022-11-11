Arizona State visit Washington State at Martin Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. In this article you will find date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

In a very interesting Pac-12 matchup, Washington State will clash with Arizona State at Martin Stadium in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Washington State are 8.5-point favorites at home in a must-win scenario to keep alive their chances for bowl eleigibility. The Cougars have a 5-4 record and just broke a three-game losing streak after beating Stanford (52-14). Furthermore, Washington State's defense is the best in the Pac-12 allowing just 20 points per game.

Last week, Arizona State had a crushing 50-36 loss against UCLA, one of the best teams in the Pac-12 and probably in the entire nation. Even though the Sun Devils fought fiercely during that game, they fell to a 3-6 record. Arizona State lead the all-time series 27-15-2 vs Washington State.

Washington State vs Arizona State: Date

The Washington State Cougars host the Arizona State Sun Devils in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season on Saturday, November 12 at 3:30 PM (ET). The game will be played at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.

Washington State vs Arizona State: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Washington State vs Arizona State in the US

Washington State clash with Arizona State in Week 11 of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is the Pac 12 Network.