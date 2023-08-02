The Savannah Bananas will host the Party Animals at Historic Grayson Stadium. It will be the first of three consecutive games at home before a very long-awaited road trip to play next week at New Jersey (Trenton) and New York (Staten Island). This is primetime baseball at its finest.

[Watch Party Animals vs Savannah Bananas online free on Fubo]

The Savannah Bananas have become a worldwide sensation thanks to the spectacular format of Banana Ball. In 2023, they’ve scheduled games in 32 different cities of the US. Now, their tour is entering the final two months with all dates already sold out and a year’s record of 27-22-2.

Meanwhile the Party Animals are the favorite rivals of Savannah in a matchup which has already become legendary. They’ve just had amazing duels in the part of the tour at California. Remember, this has nothing to do with MLB rules at all.

When will Party Animals vs Savannah Bananas be played?

The Party Animals will visit the Savannah Bananas on Thursday, August 3 at 7 PM (ET). The game will take place at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah, Georgia.

Party Animals vs Savannah Bananas: Time by State in the US

ET: 7 PM

CT: 6 PM

MT: 5 PM

PT: 4 PM

How to watch Party Animals vs Savannah Bananas in the US

The game between the Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial). Another option to enjoy it in the US is ESPN2.