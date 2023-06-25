The Week 1 of BIG3 basketball will take place this Monday, June 26, and here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

The 3×3 Basketball League begins and fans can enjoy a bit of their favorite sport while they await the start of what will be a new NBA season that promises to be very exciting and with many changes compared to what was last 2022/ 2023.

On this occasion, the first of 10 weeks that the league’s calendar will have will be played, and it is a great opportunity to see players who until not long ago shone in the NBA, such as Michael Beasley, Leandro Barbosa or Joe Johnson.

When will BIG3 Basketball Week 1 be played?

The BIG3 Basketball Week 1 at the United Center, Chicago, Illinois will be played this Monday, June 26 at 1:00 PM (ET).

BIG3 Basketball Week 1: Time by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch BIG3 Basketball Week 1

This BIG3 Basketball Week 1 will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: CBS.